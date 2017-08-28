Police Chief — Keep kids safe as they head back to school

Now that school is about to begin, I would like to take this opportunity and share some safety reminders with the community.

This time of year brings about more vehicles, pedestrians and buses on local roads, impacting our commute. Students, teachers and parents travel to and from school and to many after school activities. Buses will be picking up and dropping off of students at many locations throughout Trumbull.

We all need to recognize that some buses will make frequent stops and be prepared for students boarding and disembarking when making their way home. It is also important for parents to take the time to talk with their children explaining that they must always wait for their bus far enough away from the road so that they are not in danger of being struck by passing motorists.

Children must never enter the roadway, even if their bus has stopped to pick them up, until they have looked both ways and have seen that traffic has come to a complete standstill.

For those children who walk to and from school or the bus stop they should try and walk with others. Students must never approach a suspicious vehicle and never accept a ride from a stranger.

If you are driving near a school bus be alert for their flashing yellow lights. Once they are illuminated it is your signal that the red flashing lights and stop sign will soon be activated, requiring you to stop your vehicle. The fine for passing a stopped school bus is $465.

It is important to remember, for the safety of everybody, that you must stop your vehicle when approaching any school bus with flashing red lights and extended stop sign, regardless of your direction of travel. The Trumbull Police Department will be conducting speed enforcement in school zones to provide a safe environment.

We are all aware that distracted driving is significant problem, so please be aware of your surroundings when walking or crossing the street. Be certain that the motorist is aware of your presence before entering the roadway.

I wish everyone a safe return to the new school year.