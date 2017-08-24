Senior Commission ‘deeply troubled’ by candidates’ senior center comments

They weren’t summoned to the principal’s office, but close to it.

All three candidates for first selectman have confirmed they will attend a meeting of the town’s Senior Commission Friday at 10 a.m. in the Long Hill Conference Room. Their presence was requested in a memo from Chairman Amy Dezenzo that at times bordered on scolding (full text online).

“We have had the occasion to read some of your comments in the local media relative to a proposed community center and are intensely concerned,” Dezenzo wrote. “In speaking to members of the commission, we are deeply troubled that you have taken positions on the future of the senior center without attending a commission meeting, without speaking to members of the commission, nor have you spoken to our new Human Services Director, Michele Jakab. In fact, I confirmed this morning with our Human Services Director that all three of you have not had any conversations with our director relative to the challenges with the current building and our collective feelings with the new, proposed building.”

Over the past few weeks, Democrat Vicki Tesoro and Republican Paul Lavoie had issued statements indicating their intended to put the proposed Senior and Community Center on hold. Tesoro said “not one penny more” should be spent exploring a new building, advocating instead a renovation of the existing Senior Center, partially funded by a state grant to upgrade the kitchen. Lavoie wants the project delayed until the town’s financial situation with regard to state education funding becomes more clear. Michael Redgate, an unaffiliated candidate, has refrained from public comment, but said he had met with three members of the Senior Commission and wanted to see firm cost estimates on the project.

Dezenzo reiterated that the current building on Priscilla Place, the former Nichols School, is nearly 100 years old, not ADA-compliant, and too small for the growing membership. In addition the building lacks a functioning kitchen and its 57 parking spaces are nowhere near enough, she wrote.

“With the membership now growing to over 1,000 members, we have seniors that are now parking several blocks away and crossing Huntington Turnpike, a major thoroughfare that is heavily traveled,” she wrote. “This compromises the safety of senior citizens every day. This cannot be justified.”

In the past 10 years, the high school received a $66 million renovation, and the town spent tens of millions of dollars on road paving and sewer expansion, “yet the senior population in Trumbull continues to grow and the senior population continues to be placed at the back of the line. The job of a municipality is to represent all people and all constituencies fairly and equitably.”

The memo, forwarded through First Selectman Tim Herbst’s office, went out Monday at 1 p.m., and by later afternoon all three had confirmed their attendance.

Lavoie agreed with Dezenzo’s assessment that the town needs a new Senior Center. He said Tesoro’s plan to renovate the existing building would akin to throwing good money after bad.

“We absolutely need to do something, and refurbishing is not an option,” he said.

But the timing, with the town poised to lose millions in state funding for schools and employee pensions, could not be worse, he said.

“It’s like if you’re planning a home renovation, and the day before you’re going to sign the contract, you find out you could be getting laid off in six months,” he said. “Let’s wait until the dust settles and we see how bad this is going to be.”

Tesoro has also cited the state’s financial situation in calling for an end to talk of a new Senior Center, or at the very least a referendum on the issue.

“Given the uncertainty of the state budget and other priorities in our town, now is not the time to saddle the community with a project that we don’t even know the people of Trumbull want,” she said.

