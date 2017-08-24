Herbst: Malloy school cuts ‘unconscionable’

First Selectman Tim Herbst, a Republican candidate for governor in 2018, recently called “unconscionable” a proposal by Gov. Dannel Malloy to zero out Education Cost Sharing funding for dozens of towns, including Trumbull, if there is no state budget passed by October.

“It would be unconscionable for Governor Malloy to rob funds from the education of students in towns like Trumbull in order to bail out the irresponsibility of insiders in Hartford,” Herbst said. “Malloy has proposed punishing the best managed towns and cities in Connecticut in order to subsidize business as usual in Hartford.”

Herbst said the decision illustrates how out-of-touch Malloy is with the fiscal realities facing Connecticut towns.

“While the governor is targeting funding for the education of children, current and former elected officials still receive free health care courtesy of the taxpayers, legislators in Hartford can still count their mileage reimbursements toward their pension calculations and a Democratic judge who can serve less than three years on the bench will still get a full, gold-plated retirement courtesy of struggling Connecticut families,” Herbst said. “In Trumbull we have a nationally recognized school system and remarkable student achievement, but all [Malloy] sees are dollars to be robbed to keep the status quo humming.”