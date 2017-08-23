Redding Police Department seeks information on credit card larceny

The Redding Police Department is investigating a larceny of a credit card which occurred on Aug. 17. The police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect pictured in the photos.

The suspect is described as a white female who is usually in the company of another white female with an infant and an African American female juvenile.

The credit card was used in the Norwalk and Stamford areas.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Dias at the Redding Police Department at 203-938-3400, [email protected], or Officer Anthony Signore at [email protected] Information can remain anonymous.