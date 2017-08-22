Obituary: Catherine I. Lyon Landon, 87, of Trumbull

Catherine I. Lyon Landon, 87, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Howard Harrison Landon, passed away on Sunday, August 13, at Bridges by Epoch of Trumbull.

Born in Southbridge, Mass. on December 2, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Clifton and Dorothy Stone Lyon and was a longtime resident of Woodstock, before moving to Trumbull.

Raised in Woodstock, Connecticut, Catherine or “Cap” as she was affectionately called, graduated from Woodstock Academy. She had a passion for adventure and learned to fly before she got her driver’s license. After obtaining her Private Pilot’s License, she was a member of a small group of women in the 1950’s to earn her Commercial Single Engine Pilot’s License. She and her first husband, Sherman Holt Griswold, flew passengers at their Charter Service on Griswold Airport in Madison, Connecticut. She was a member of The Ninety-Nines organization founded by Amelia Earhart in tribute to the first 99 women to fly in the United States. She taught Ground School to student pilots and flew in the Shoreline Civil Air Patrol.

Catherine moved back to Woodstock where she married Howard Harrison Landon, nicknamed “Hash.” After working for The American Optical Company and Linemaster Switch Company, she left to devote her time to raising her daughters and help Hash with his Native Lumber and Logging business.

Catherine was a talented cook, gardener, seamstress, loved animals, and decorating her home. She also loved to entertain, dance, play cards and enjoyed hunting and fishing with Hash. One of her biggest trophies was a 75 pound King Salmon caught in Alaska.

Catherine had an artistic talent; whether arranging flowers, garnishing food or creating oil paintings that she proudly displayed in her home.

Catherine was also an avid golfer. She played in women’s leagues in Connecticut and Kissimmee, Florida, where during their retirement years, she and Hash spent winters.

She and Hash had a wanderlust spirit and traveled extensively with their RV from the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico to Alaska and Nova Scotia, Canada.

The last two years of her life were spent in Trumbull at Bridges by Epoch. She loved her new home and the community provided her with excellent care and a stimulating, happy life. She made new friends, filled her days with activities she enjoyed and especially loved singing and dancing at the many music programs. She passed peacefully enjoying the beautiful gardens there. Our family cannot express in words how grateful we are to everyone at Bridges.

With all the experiences and interests Catherine had, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and cherished grandchildren.

Survivors include her two loving daughters, Gail Hannigan and her husband Robert of Trumbull, Sharon Griswold of Center Point, Texas, four cherished grandchildren, Brian Hannigan and his wife Courtney, Mark Paquin and his wife Melissa, Katherine Hannigan, and Kathryn Michaud and her husband Jacob as well as four great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by a sister, Grace Bowen.

A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Woodstock Central Cemetery, Center Cemetery Rd., Woodstock. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).

For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.