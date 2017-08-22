Trumbull Times

Notre Dame High School events

By HAN Network on August 22, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional, Schools · 0 Comments

Class of ’97 20th reunion

Notre Dame High School of Fairfield class of 1997 will hold their 20 year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford.

Cost, at $70 in advance and $80 at the door, includes dinner, open bar and music.

For details and to purchase tickets contact [email protected] or call 203-650-6904.

17th annual Lancer Open

Notre Dame High School Fairfield will be hosting their 17th annual Lancer Open in memory of Bob Shea Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Great River Golf Club in Milford.

For information on participating in the event, sponsorship opportunities and/or donating a raffle prize, contact Theresa Marzik at [email protected] or 203-372-6521 ext. 242.

Related posts:

  1. Push for Entrepreneurship event to benefit Bridgeport schools
  2. Energize eesmarts contest teaches students about sustainable energy
  3. Southern Connecticut College Fair April 5
  4. Jack and Jill of America honors graduates at fund-raising brunch

Tags: ,

Previous Post Obituary: Eugene (Gene) Miller Jr. Next Post Trumbull Democrats donate school supplies for local students
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress