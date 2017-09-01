Trumbull Times

Trumbull Library announces Non-Fiction Book Group titles

The Trumbull Library Non-Fiction Book Group has announced its book selections for the upcoming fall. The group meets on the first Wednesday of each month in the main branch of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., from noon-1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.

The monthly book discussion is facilitated by Trumbull resident Joan Hammill from a preselected non-fiction title chosen by group members.

The book group is open to the public and participants are welcome to attend one or all of the scheduled discussions.

Registration is requested on the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

The titles chosen for September through December 2017 are as follows:

Sept. 6 — Secrets of the F.B.I., by Ronald Kessler

Oct. 4 — Hidden Figures, by Margot Lee Shetterly

Nov. 1 — Elephant Company, by Vicki Constantine Croke

Dec. 6 — Guantanamo Diary, by Mohamedou Ould Slahi.

Contact the library to check on availability of the titles chosen.

