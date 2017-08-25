Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

CLOSED SUNDAYS

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Deadline! Teen Summer Reading-Monopoly — You have until Saturday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m., to submit your raffle tickets. Five winners will be chosen on Monday, Aug. 28.

Introduction to Windows 10 — Teens and adults. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Are you new to Windows 10 and still trying to figure it out? Get answers to basic questions about Microsoft’s newest operating system. Free. Space limited; register.

Fake News: Can you spot it? — Panel discussion and pointers. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. A vital workshop for everyone in this world of constantly changing information. Learn news evaluation, using different online sources’ coverage of the same current event to compare content quality. This workshop is deliberately apolitical and not a partisan presentation. Panel led by Theodora Ruhs, CCSU assistant journalism professor and journalist; and CCSU librarians Martha Kruy, Briana McGuckin and Susan Slaga-Metivier. Free; register.

Upcoming: Friends’ of the Library Book Nook Sale — Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Summer’s End? Labor Day Holiday — Monday, Sept. 4, libraries closed.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.