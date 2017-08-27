Trumbull Times

Upcoming religious events

By Julie Miller on August 27, 2017 in Business, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, Religion, Schools · 0 Comments

Trumbull Interfaith Council meeting — The Trumbull Interfaith Council will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m., at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Plans will be finalized for the annual Clergy Supper to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Trumbull Interfaith Council annual Clergy Supper — The annual Clergy Supper, sponsored by the Trumbull Interfaith Council, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The host church can be contacted for reservations at 203-372-8844.

Bereavement Support Group — Are you grieving the loss of a loved one?  Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more detailed information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

Picnic Festival — A Picnic Festival will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 12:30-4 p.m., at the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension, 1460 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Enjoy lamb and chicken shish kebab dinners, Armenian desserts, Armenian music and much more. Kids can enjoy Frizzles the clown who will do face painting and create balloon sculptures for them for free. Held on the church grounds (or in the church hall if inclement weather). Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension is on Facebook. For more information contact Kit Kaolian at [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. Blood drive, Spaghetti supper/free concert and more at Trumbull churches
  2. Religious Briefs
  3. Spotlight listing of upcoming events
  4. Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Peter Pan — Reimagined takes flight in Fairfield Next Post Did I Say That? Internet alters way we do business and waste time
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress