Upcoming religious events

Trumbull Interfaith Council meeting — The Trumbull Interfaith Council will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m., at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Plans will be finalized for the annual Clergy Supper to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Trumbull Interfaith Council annual Clergy Supper — The annual Clergy Supper, sponsored by the Trumbull Interfaith Council, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The host church can be contacted for reservations at 203-372-8844.

Bereavement Support Group — Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more detailed information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

Picnic Festival — A Picnic Festival will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 12:30-4 p.m., at the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension, 1460 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Enjoy lamb and chicken shish kebab dinners, Armenian desserts, Armenian music and much more. Kids can enjoy Frizzles the clown who will do face painting and create balloon sculptures for them for free. Held on the church grounds (or in the church hall if inclement weather). Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension is on Facebook. For more information contact Kit Kaolian at [email protected]