On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Democratic First Selectman candidate Vicki Tesoro joined incumbent Town Treasurer candidate Anthony Musto, and Town Clerk candidate Mary Markham in delivering backpacks and needed school supplies to Trumbull Social Services for Trumbull students. Donations were made by members and friends of the Trumbull Democratic Town Committee. Pictured are Anthony Musto, Vicki Tesoro, and Mary Markham.