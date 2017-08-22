Trumbull Times

Amanda Wallace marries Daniel Wilkins

By Julie Miller on August 22, 2017 in News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Amanda Lynn Wallace, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Wallace of Inwood Road, was married to Daniel Ralph Wilkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Wilkins, of Naugatuck on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

The ceremony and reception were held at La Bella Vista in Waterbury.

The bride graduated from Trumbull High School in 2006 and from the University of Connecticut in 2010. She is a network analyst for Cigna.

The groom graduated from Emmett O’Brien Vocational Technical High School in 2007. He is a commercial fire protection mechanic for Encore Holdings.

The couple honeymooned in Antigua and currently reside in Seymour.

