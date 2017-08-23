You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

August 24-30, 2017

12 a.m. — The World of Hip Hop with Dance Artist “Tiger”

1:10 a.m. — Presidential Campaigns in the Early Republic: History of Smears, Lies & Dirty Politics

2:10 a.m. — Courageous Parenting

2:45 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 8/10 Meeting

4:20 a.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation 8/14 Meeting

5:15 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning 8/16 Meeting

8:30 a.m. — Ethical Choices: Factory Farming

9:45 a.m. — Medicare Basics

10:45 a.m. — Nina Etc. Gazebo Concert

11:45 a.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Eighth Grade Parents

1:30 p.m. — Ethical Choices: Factory Farming

2:45 p.m. — The World of Hip Hop with Dance Artist “Tiger”

4 p.m. — Presidential Campaigns in the Early Republic: History of Smears, Lies & Dirty Politics

5 p.m. — Courageous Parenting

5:45 p.m. — Mia & the Riff Gazebo Concert

6:45 p.m. — Ethical Choices: Factory Farming

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education 8/22 Meeting

10 p.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Eighth Grade Parents

11:45 p.m. — Healthy Town: Heat Kills Campaign