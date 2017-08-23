Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television

By Julie Miller on August 23, 2017 in Business, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

August 24-30, 2017

12 a.m. — The World of Hip Hop with Dance Artist “Tiger”

1:10 a.m. — Presidential Campaigns in the Early Republic: History of Smears, Lies & Dirty Politics

2:10 a.m. — Courageous Parenting

2:45 a.m. — Govt:  Board of Finance 8/10 Meeting

4:20 a.m. — Govt:  Parks & Recreation 8/14 Meeting

5:15 a.m. — Govt:  Planning & Zoning 8/16 Meeting

8:30 a.m. — Ethical Choices:  Factory Farming

9:45 a.m. — Medicare Basics

10:45  a.m. — Nina Etc. Gazebo Concert

11:45  a.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Eighth Grade Parents

1:30 p.m. — Ethical Choices:  Factory Farming

2:45 p.m. — The World of Hip Hop with Dance Artist “Tiger”

4 p.m. — Presidential Campaigns in the Early Republic: History of Smears, Lies & Dirty Politics

5 p.m. — Courageous Parenting

5:45 p.m. — Mia & the Riff Gazebo Concert

6:45 p.m. — Ethical Choices:  Factory Farming

8 p.m. — Govt:  Board of Education 8/22 Meeting

10 p.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Eighth Grade Parents

11:45 p.m. — Healthy Town:  Heat Kills Campaign

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Schedule — Aug. 17-23, 2017
  2. Trumbull Community Television — Sept. 17-23, 2015
  3. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Sept. 22-28, 2016
  4. Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 11-17, 2017

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Taking A Hike: The view from Peoples State Forest
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress