You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
August 24-30, 2017
12 a.m. — The World of Hip Hop with Dance Artist “Tiger”
1:10 a.m. — Presidential Campaigns in the Early Republic: History of Smears, Lies & Dirty Politics
2:10 a.m. — Courageous Parenting
2:45 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 8/10 Meeting
4:20 a.m. — Govt: Parks & Recreation 8/14 Meeting
5:15 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning 8/16 Meeting
8:30 a.m. — Ethical Choices: Factory Farming
9:45 a.m. — Medicare Basics
10:45 a.m. — Nina Etc. Gazebo Concert
11:45 a.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Eighth Grade Parents
1:30 p.m. — Ethical Choices: Factory Farming
2:45 p.m. — The World of Hip Hop with Dance Artist “Tiger”
4 p.m. — Presidential Campaigns in the Early Republic: History of Smears, Lies & Dirty Politics
5 p.m. — Courageous Parenting
5:45 p.m. — Mia & the Riff Gazebo Concert
6:45 p.m. — Ethical Choices: Factory Farming
8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education 8/22 Meeting
10 p.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Eighth Grade Parents
11:45 p.m. — Healthy Town: Heat Kills Campaign