Obituary: Eugene (Gene) Miller Jr.

Eugene (Gene) Miller Jr. passed away August 20, 2017 at his home in Trumbull at the age of 97. He was a Trumbull resident for over 60 years.

Gene was born in Bridgeport, CT February 28, 1920. He was the son of Eugene Miller and Caroline Lynch Miller. He graduated from Harding High School and was employed by Western Electric Co. prior to entering the Army.

He was married to Gloria Williams Miller, his wife of almost 70 years, who passed away in December 2016. He was also predeceased by his sister Caroline.

Gene is survived by a son, Eugene T. Miller Sr., a grandson, Eugene T. Miller Jr., a granddaughter, Jordan Leigh Miller, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Gene retired from AT&T in 1982. He enjoyed traveling, cruises, golf, and VFW activities. He always attended his grandchildren’s athletic games. He was a prior commissioner of the Tashua Golf Course in Trumbull and a member of the VFW Devon Post. He served in World War II as a crew chief for the 94th P-38 Fighter Squadron in Foggia, Italy. He also enjoyed attending the reunion activities of the squadron.

He always looked forward to the weekly Tuesday morning breakfast with his friends at the local diner.

Visitation hours will be August 23, 2017, 4-8 pm, at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. 06468.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., August 24, also at Spadaccino and Gallagher.

Entombment will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society .

— by the family