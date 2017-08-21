Obituary: Andrew M. Golias Jr., 74, of Trumbull

Andrew M. Golias Jr., 74, of Trumbull, custodian for the City of Bridgeport Board of Education, died Aug. 18, at Gardner Heights of Shelton.

Born on Dec. 31, 1942, in Bridgeport, son of the late Andrew and Theresa Paglia Golias Sr.

Survived by sister, Maryann Chetlen and her husband, Thomas of Trumbull; three nieces and nephews, Lucanus Chetlen and his wife, Alison, Jason Chetlen and his wife, Kiera, and Jessica Snow and her husband, Jim; six great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

Services: Thursday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: The American Diabetes Association, 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.