Trumbull Times

Obituary: Andrew M. Golias Jr., 74, of Trumbull

By Trumbull Times on August 21, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Andrew M. Golias Jr., 74, of Trumbull, custodian for the City of Bridgeport Board of Education, died Aug. 18, at Gardner Heights of Shelton.

Born on Dec. 31, 1942, in Bridgeport, son of the late Andrew and Theresa Paglia Golias Sr.

Survived by sister, Maryann Chetlen and her husband, Thomas of Trumbull; three nieces and nephews, Lucanus Chetlen and his wife, Alison, Jason Chetlen and his wife, Kiera, and Jessica Snow and her husband, Jim; six great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.   

Services: Thursday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: The American Diabetes Association, 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Mareta Brennan Fagan, 83, of Woodbridge, formerly of Trumbull Next Post Discovery Museum to host safe solar eclipse viewing
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress