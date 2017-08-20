Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board golf

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club held a Board Tournament of Aug. 16.

The White Tees Low Gross winner was Bob Oleyar with an 80.

Mick Madigan had an 82 for second place.

The winner for the Low Net White Tees was Mark Ryan with a 63.

Joe Banas finished second with 63.

Dominik Ferranti finished in third with a 65.

Sam Cicalo took fourth with a 65.

Robert Kocaba had a 65 for fifth place.

Bob Oleyar finished sixth with a 66.

The Low Net Green Tees had Art Pranger in first place with a 62.

Second place went to John DiBella with a 63.

Third place went to Gus Phillips with 64.

Ron Fitzsimmons finished in fourth place with a 65.

Fifth place went to Lou Rospars with a 65.

Joe Kelley finished sixth with 66.

The closest to the pin on the sixth hole was realized by Al DeWalt at 3 feet 2 inch.

Bob Oleyar on hole No. 12 was the winner at 21 feet 3 inches.