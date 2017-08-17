World Series: Trumbull Babe Ruth completes season

Trumbull, the New England champion, lost to West Linn, Oregon, the Northwest champion, by a score of 16-1, in the Babe Ruth World Series Tournament at R.F. & P. Park in Glen Allen, Virginia on Monday.

Trumbull finished at 1-3 in Northern Division Pool play to complete its season.

West Linn improved to 2-2 to advance.

“It was a really special summer for the 14U Babe Ruth All Star team, winning the NE Regional in their home town in front of all of their friends, family, and supporters was the cherry on top,” said Trumbull head coach Mike Buswell.

“I firmly believe everything fell into place because of how unselfish each player and each family was towards the team goal. It’s not always easy to get every family to understand the coach is doing what he feels is best for the entire team, and not just for individuals. The fact that everyone bought into their role no matter how big or how small, allowed each player an experience of a lifetime at the World Series. “

Trumbull’s Brandon Buda had a single, a double and scored a run and was its Ron Tellefsen Game MVP Award winner. Adam Simshauser was 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and was West Linn’s honoree.

West Linn took control after a seven-run first inning that featured six hits. Buda doubled to lead off the home second for Trumbull, and scored on Matt Bagley’s one out double. Ray Leonzi singled with two outs in the third and Buda had Trumbull’s final hit with a one-out single in the fourth.

West Linn totaled 15 hits in four turns at the plate against four Trumbull pitchers. Trumbull had only four baserunners off West Linn’s Kyle Sullivan and Colin Driscoll. The Trumbull defense turned a pair of double plays.

Chase Dralle scored the winning run from third base on Jake Gruttadauria’s grounder to the right side of the infield and Trumbull defeated Southeast champion Greenville (N.C.) on Sunday.

Dralle had walked with one out in the seventh.

Andrew Harvey then ripped the ball past shortstop and into left field, as Dralle went to third base. Gruttadauria, with the infield in, pulled the ball to second base and Dralle slid by the sweep tag at the plate to give Trumbull the victory.

Christian van Zyl went 2-for-3 with a double. Ryan Teixeira went 2-for-3. Jack Allen and Buda added singles.

Greenville had scored a pair of unearned runs off Dralle in the top of the first inning, with Wade Jarman having the only hit. Trumbull scored three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Leonzi walked, Allen singled him to third and he scored on Buda’s ground out to first base. Bagley and van Zyl kept the inning going as the tying run crossed the plate. Teixeira then singled in the third run.

Dralle pitched shutout ball the next two innings, helped by a 6-4-3 double play started by Gruttadauria and turned by Allen to Teixeira in the second inning. Greenville made it 3-3 in the fourth with a two-out rally behind base hits by Lee Watson and Marcus Wilkins (RBI) and a hit batter. Fralle picked a runner off second base with a throw to Allen to end the threat.

Trumbull took a 4-3 lead in the fourth, after van zyl doubled and Teixeira singled to open the frame. Dralle drove in the run with a grounder to first base.

Greenville’s Riker Galaska hit a two-out home run in the fifth to tie the game at 4. It was Greenville’s fourth and final hit. Harvey came in to pitch in the sixth inning and retired all six batters he faced.

Trumbull lost its first two games, falling 3-2 to Middle Atlantic champion Hamilton, N.J. and 5-1 to Centreville, the Virginia state champion. In the opener Buda was 3-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI, and four stolen bases. Leonzi (run scored) and Bagley had hits. For Hamilton, Gavin Martin, Jake Babuschak and Connor Luckie had two hits each.

Luckie had the game winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tellefsen Game MVP Awards went to Buda and Luckie. Trumbull scored runs in the first and fourth innings to go on top 2-0. Hamilton answered with runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh frames.

Buda had a base hit to open the fourth, stole second and scored after a walk resulted in an errant pickoff throw from Babuschak. In the seventh inning, Buda led off with a single and stole second. With two out, Bagley singled to the hole at shortstop with Buda beating the throw to third to put runners on the corners. Dralle walked to load the bases, before Hamilton brought Dave Zamora in and the right-hander struck out the next batter.

Centreville (3-0) scored a run in the second inning and four in the third. Trumbull scored its run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dralle and Bagley both went 2-for-3. Jackson Vicente and Gruttadauria both added singles. Ben Cousino went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Centreville. Gavin Collins had two hits and scored a run. Lahe Calvo doubled and scored a run. The Tellefsen Game MVP Awards went to Dralle and Cousino.