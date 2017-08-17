Trumbull Senior Center upcoming for August and September

The Trumbull Senior Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5137.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Upcoming events in August

Lunch and movie — Friday, Aug. 18; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: Moana, an adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people in this Walt Disney animated musical. Starring: Dwayne Johnson and Rachel House. RSVP.

Monthly birthday party — Friday, Aug. 25; 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our August birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

Sailing and racing today’s super yachts — Ice cream social included; Wednesday, Aug. 23; 11:30 a.m. The boats, the fun, and the rewards. As told by a local sailor, Jay Kiley, owner of SYNERGY Homecare. Jay has raced all his life. He has raced all over the USA and the world. While at the University of Notre Dame, he captained the sailing team. His passion has led him to compete at all levels. For the past several years, he has been racing super yachts from 80 to 200 feet. Come and hear this sailor’s lore. After the presentation, stay for ice cream. RSVP.

Bingo — Friday, Aug. 25; 1-2:30 p.m. Prizes and refreshments. RSVP. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare.

PlantNite — Wednesday, Aug. 30; 12:30 p.m. Build your own creative terrarium. Choose between two different layered rock terrariums. Step-by-step instructions are provided, along with fun trivia and raffle prizes. $10 members / $15 non-members (includes all supplies). RSVP..

Lunch & Learn at Bridges by EPOCH in Trumbull — Thursday, Aug. 31; 11 a.m. Join us at Bridges by EPOCH for a presentation about recognizing the difference between general memory loss and dementia. Stay for lunch and a tour. RSVP.

Upcoming events in September

Annual Senior Picnic — Hosted by The Trumbull Rotary Club. Thursday, Sept. 7, noon. Seniors are invited to a free picnic under a tent on the Town Hall Green, Trumbull Town Hall 5866 Main St. It’s a great opportunity for fellowship and a free lunch. Please call and RSVP.

Bingo — Friday, Sept. 11, 1-2:30 p.m. Goodies and refreshments, sponsored by the Watermark at 3030 Park. RSVP.

Lunch and Learn — Effective Communication Strategies, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. An educational program, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, about identifying strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of Alzheimer’s disease. Lunch will be sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. Call for more information and to RSVP.

Discover Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria — Collette Tours, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. Have you ever wanted to travel to another country? Well here is your chance. Journey through the spectacular Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria during this presentation about the upcoming 10-day trip Collette Tours is offering. Snacks will be provided. Call for more information and to RSVP.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, Sept. 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: Florence Foster Jerkins. A New York heiress who dreams of being an opera singer, despite not having the most pleasant voice. Starring: Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant. RSVP.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, Sept. 29, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our September birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

Super Bingo Friday — Friday, Sept. 29, 1-2:30 p.m. Gift cards from Stop and Shop and refreshments. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.