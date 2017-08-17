Trumbull RTC announces election headquarters open house

The Trumbull Republican Town Committee (RTC), will be having a grand opening open house of their election headquarters on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 4-6 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to meet the Republican slate of candidates and learn more about our plan to continue moving Trumbull forward,” commented Trumbull Republican Town Committee Chairman Jack Testani.

Trumbull RTC election headquarters are located at 5893 Main St., down the hill behind the

Shell gas station.

Lite refreshments will be served. All residents are welcome.