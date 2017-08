The Chris Hughes Golf Memorial Fundraiser will be held on Monday, Oct. 2 with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. at the Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

Hughes, a 1982 Trumbull High graduate passed away recently, and all proceed will go directly to his family.

Sponsors golfers, dinner attendees and donations are needed.

For more information, contact John Pfohl at 203-257-5991 or email [email protected]. Sign up at app.eventcaddy.com/events/Hughes-memorial-golf-tourney.