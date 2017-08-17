Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Deadline, Teen Summer Reading-Monopoly, — You have until Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m., to submit your raffle tickets.

High School Math: Linear Equations — Teens, Thursday, Aug. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. Have you started your summer math packets yet? Are you confused? Local tutor Bob Prottas is here with fun help, Tonight is on linear equations, slope-intercept form and standard form. Bring note paper, graph paper, pencils, and a calculator. Parents welcome. Details online. Free. Register.

Sport Stacking for middle and high school — Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m.-noon. Sport Stacking involves stacking plastic cups in specific sequences in as little time as possible. Glenn Costello, CT Speed Stacks Ambassador will be demonstrating techniques, Video shown on world class stackers at work also, Space limited; register early.

Factory Farming — Ethical Food Choices Series #2 (of 3). Tuesday, Aug. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. More than 95% of food animals in the U.S. are raised in intensive confinement facilities, often called ‘factory farms.’ Learn about the realities for animals, the environmental impact, and the health implications of these practices. Explore alternatives. Details online. Free. Register.

Digital Downloading Free, with Overdrive and Zinio — Wednesday, Aug. 23, 10-11:30 a.m. Hear how Overdrive downloads or livestreams: ebooks, audiobooks, periodicals, or video; and also the Zinio magazine platform. See how easy it is to search these systems and download to your device, Trumbull residents. Register. Bring your device and we’ll help,

Summer Reading “Monopoly” — For adults, teens, and children, continues at the main library and the Branch, Includes special activities. Check event calendar for upcoming events.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.