Obituary: Theresa C. Colucci DiGennaro, 79, of Trumbull

Theresa C. Colucci DiGennaro, 79, of Trumbull, wife of Donald DiGennaro, died Aug. 15, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on Sept. 10, 1937, daughter of the late Leonard and Anna Benedetto Colucci.

Besides her husband, survivors include three children, Philip, Leonard, and Donna, five grandchildren, Philip, Michael, James, Joseph and Emly, daughter-in-law, Maureen and Donna’s husband, David Pavitt.

Services: Monday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m., Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Avenue, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. There are no calling hours.

Memorial contributions: Smilow Cancer Center, Office of Development, Yale New Haven Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979 or to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.