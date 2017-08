Trumbull High School girls varsity head coach Steve Tobitsch is partnering up with Insports to run the annual Girls Basketball Fall Clinic for girls grades 2-8 for eight weeks on Monday afternoons from 4:15 to 5:30 Sept. 11 through Oct. 30.

For more information, contact [email protected].

Fee is $175 per player (current Insports membership required).

To register, call 203-268-1214 or visit insportscenters.com.