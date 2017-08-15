Silver Alert issued for Trumbull woman, 65, missing a week

Trumbull police have issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old woman who has been missing for about a week.

The woman, Beverly Bisch, who resides in Stern Village, was last seen at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8 at the Bridgeport Railroad Station, where she was dropped off by a friend. Bisch said she intended to visit an acquaintance in New York City on that date, but police have been unable to determine her exact destination.

Bisch is a white female, approximately 5’6” tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a T-shirt and blue, white and pink sneakers. She uses a walker to assist herself and has cardiac and diabetic medical issues.

Anyone has any information regarding this incident, or may have seen Bisch, is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665.

Stern Village is a residential housing complex located on Hedgehog Road in Trumbull, which has a large elderly population.