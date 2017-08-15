Trumbull Times

Sunset Run for Warriors: Organizer talks mission, Sunday’s event

By Kate Czaplinski on August 15, 2017 in HAN Live Feature, HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

Steve Bartomioli, a senior director of sports and recreation at Hope for the Warriors, stops by HAN to discuss the 8th annual Sunset Run on Sunday, Aug. 20. The run takes-off in Shelton’s Huntington Center. 

Watch the interview below:

For more than 11 years, Hope For The Warriors has provided a full cycle of care through many programs to restore self, family, and hope to post-9/11 service members, their families, and families of the fallen.

Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served more than 13,000 service members, veterans and military families through a variety of support programs.

Find out more at HopefortheWarriors.org.

