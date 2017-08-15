Volunteers sought for Trumbull Fall Festival

Volunteers are needed for the Trumbull Fall Festival, which takes place on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. Volunteers ages 16+ are sought for a wide variety of opportunities. There are many three, four and five-hour shifts available starting at 4:30 p.m., on Friday and 11:30 a.m., on Saturday.

Great opportunity for high school students seeking community service hours.

Free admission to event before and after the volunteer shifts.

For more information or to volunteer, call Dave Durand at 203-452-5060 or email [email protected]