Trumbull Times

Obituary: Jennie Buhan, 89, of Trumbull

By HAN Network on August 15, 2017 in News, Obituaries · 0 Comments

Jennie Girardi Buhan, 89, of Trumbull, retired office manager for Acme Shear, wife of the late Albert Buhan, died Aug. 14.

Born in Bridgeport on Nov. 18, 1927, daughter of the late Leonard and Maria Paoletto Girardi.

Survivors include Goddaughter, Sandra Masso and her husband, Frank and niece, Patricia Biondi, all of Shelton, and a cousin, Grace Brunetto of Texas.

Services: Thursday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Burial follows in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

Related posts:

  1. Breakfasts for widowed men and women
  2. Breakfast for single senior women
  3. Breakfast for single senior men and women
  4. Obituary: Raymond J. Plouffe, Sr.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: James Robert (Bob) Lutz, 86, of Milford, formerly of Trumbull and Monroe Next Post Three-year-old Wilson is available at the Trumbull Animal Shelter
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress