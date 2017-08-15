Obituary: Jennie Buhan, 89, of Trumbull

Jennie Girardi Buhan, 89, of Trumbull, retired office manager for Acme Shear, wife of the late Albert Buhan, died Aug. 14.

Born in Bridgeport on Nov. 18, 1927, daughter of the late Leonard and Maria Paoletto Girardi.

Survivors include Goddaughter, Sandra Masso and her husband, Frank and niece, Patricia Biondi, all of Shelton, and a cousin, Grace Brunetto of Texas.

Services: Thursday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Burial follows in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.