Obituary: Albert P. Macisco, 77, of Trumbull

Albert P. Macisco, 77, of Trumbull, owner/operator of A & L Movers, formerly employed by Atlas Van Lines and North American Van Lines, husband of Laurie D’Onofrio Macisco, died Aug. 12, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on Oct. 28, 1939, son of the late Nicholas and Mary Negrelli Macisco; U.S. Army veteran.

Besides his wife, survivors include three children, Shawn Macisco and his wife, Janet of Texas, Darlene Todd and her husband, Scott and Candice Preston and her husband, Dean, all of Florida, two grandchildren, Joshua Aidan and Shawneen, siblings, James Macisco and his wife, Joan, Raymond Macisco and his wife, Lorraine and Violet Royer, all of Florida and Louise Provenzano of Stratford, a sister-in-law, Joan Mills of Trumbull, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Also predeceased by a grandson, Dakota Macisco, two brothers, Anthony and Frederick Macisco, two sisters, Dorothy Kerekes and Elizabeth Mooney and his dog, Lady.

Services: Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m., St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Friday, Aug. 18, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd., Elk Grove Village, IL 6007.