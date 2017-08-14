Obituary: Robert Elliott Thompson, 81, of Trumbull

Robert Elliott Thompson, 81, of Trumbull, retired from WT Hight Company in Massachusetts, husband of Arleen Thompson, died Aug. 13, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born on Dec. 29, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Mary Ellen and William Thompson.

Besides his wife, survivors include his son, Scott Elliott Thompson and wife, Joanne Thompson, and two granddaughters, Jayme and Nicole, brother, Norman and wife, Bernice of New York, sister-in-law, Lorraine and husband, Charles Griebell, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, James and William and sister, Maureena.

Calling hours: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 3-7 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Treasured Time, P.O. Box 152, Seymour, CT 06483 or visit treasuredtime.org.