World Series: Northwest champ defeats Trumbull Babe Ruth

By Trumbull Times on August 14, 2017

Trumbull, the New England champion, lost to West Linn, Oregon, the Northwest champion, by a score of 16-1, in the Babe Ruth World Series Tournament at R.F. & P. Park in Glen Allen, Virginia on Monday.

Trumbull finished at 1-3 in Northern Division Pool play.

West Linn improved to 2-2.

Brandon Buda had a single, a double and scored a run for Trumbull and was its Ron Tellefsen Game MVP Award winner.

Adam Simshauser was 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and was West Linn’s honoree.

West Linn took control after a seven-run first inning that featured six hits.

Buda doubled to lead off the home second for Trumbull, and scored on Matt Bagley’s one out double.

Ray Leonzi singled with two outs in the third and Buda had Trumbull’s final hit with a one-out single in the fourth.

West Linn totaled 15 hits in four turns at the plate against four Trumbull pitchers.

Trumbull had only four baserunners off West Linn right-hander Kyle Sullivan.

The Trumbull defense turned a pair of double plays.

