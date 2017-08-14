Obituary: Janet Swanson, 84

Janet Swanson, 84, owner of word processing/graphic business, wife of Howard Swanson, died Aug. 11.

Born Oct. 7, 1932 to the late Oscar and Astrid Lind, in Hartford.

Besides her husband, survivors include three children, Donna Swanson Chudy (Frank) of Trumbull, Robert Lind Swanson (Marina) of Trumbull, and Julie Swanson Augeri (Stephen) of Durham, seven grandchildren, Andrew and David Chudy of Baltimore, Md., Robert Swanson (Jean) of Mahwah, N.J., Alyssa Swanson of Shelton, Timothy Swanson of Providence, R.I., and Nicholas and Alexander Augeri of Durham, great-granddaughter, Mia Grace Swanson of Mahwah, N.J., sister, Sandra MacArtney of Hinsdale, Ill., and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 11:30 a.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Nichols Village Cemetery. Calling hours: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions: Salem Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 3160 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT., 06604.