Pizza delivery man beaten, robbed

A pizza delivery man was beaten and robbed Friday at an apartment complex in Trumbull.

According to reports, the driver arrived at the Royce apartment complex on Old Town Road about 9:30 p.m., and he was waved over to a group of three males, about 16-20 years old, who were waiting for the delivery.

When he approached the group, two of them left to go get money, and when they returned, they tackled the victim, then kicked and beat him. During the assault, the victim said his wallet was stolen out of his pocket. He had about $60 cash, a bank card and his Brazilian ID card in his wallet, police said.

The attackers fled on foot, leaving the victim on the ground. Trumbull K9 Officer R.J. Carlson and his dog Storm searched the area but could not locate the suspects. The victim refused medical treatment.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact the Trumbull Police Department at 203-261-3665 or via the anonymous and confidential tip line located on the website trumbull-ct.gov/police.