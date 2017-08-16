Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Schedule — Aug. 17-23, 2017

By Julie Miller on August 16, 2017 in Business, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, Police & Fire, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Aug. 17-23, 2017

12 a.m. — Radio Ranch cabaret concert

1:35 a.m. — THS College Planning for parents of 9th and 10th graders

2:45 a.m. — Crowdfunding and Cause-Related Marketing

4 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Aug. 7 meeting

4:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Aug. 8 meeting

6 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Aug. 8 meeting

6:30 a.m. — Medicare Basics

7:18 a.m. — Healthy Town: Heat Kills Campaign

7:30 a.m. — Bob Button Big Band gazebo concert

9 a.m. — Connecticut State Parks

10 a.m. — The Electoral College

11:30 a.m. — Nina Etc. gazebo concert

1 p.m. — Butterflies in My Backyard

2 p.m. — Trumbull’s Burrough Cider Mill

3 p.m. — Medicare Basics

3:48 p.m. — Healthy Town: Heat Kills Campaign

4 p.m. — Nina Etc. gazebo concert

5:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Aug. 10 meeting

7:01 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Aug. 14 meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Aug. 16 meeting

11 p.m. — Medicare Basics

11:48 p.m. — Healthy Town: Heat Kills Campaign

Trumbull Times

