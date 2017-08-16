Trumbull Community Schedule — Aug. 17-23, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Aug. 17-23, 2017
12 a.m. — Radio Ranch cabaret concert
1:35 a.m. — THS College Planning for parents of 9th and 10th graders
2:45 a.m. — Crowdfunding and Cause-Related Marketing
4 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Aug. 7 meeting
4:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Aug. 8 meeting
6 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Aug. 8 meeting
6:30 a.m. — Medicare Basics
7:18 a.m. — Healthy Town: Heat Kills Campaign
7:30 a.m. — Bob Button Big Band gazebo concert
9 a.m. — Connecticut State Parks
10 a.m. — The Electoral College
11:30 a.m. — Nina Etc. gazebo concert
1 p.m. — Butterflies in My Backyard
2 p.m. — Trumbull’s Burrough Cider Mill
3 p.m. — Medicare Basics
3:48 p.m. — Healthy Town: Heat Kills Campaign
4 p.m. — Nina Etc. gazebo concert
5:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Aug. 10 meeting
7:01 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Aug. 14 meeting
9 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Aug. 16 meeting
11 p.m. — Medicare Basics
11:48 p.m. — Healthy Town: Heat Kills Campaign