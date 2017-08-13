Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board golf results

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Vornstein Tournament was held on Aug. 9.

The Low Gross winners were by Len Szturma and Gene Scaperotta with an 75.  

In second place was Hugh McAleer and Joe Zuklie with an 79.

In third was Mark Ryan and Robert Winston with an 80.

In fourth were Jim Fahy and Tony Guzzi with 81.

In fifth was Frank Giuillematte and Tom Moore at 81.

In sixth were J. Miller and Dick Wilsey with an 82.

The winners for the Low Net were Ralph Keese and Phil Caliendo at 58.

Bob Vagnini and Norm St. Onge finished second with 59.

Joe Caselli and Tom Therriault finished in third with a 59.

Jim Steidlemayer and Bob Pirozzelli took fourth with a 60.

Art Kukla and Chuck Milot had a 60 for fifth place.

Bob Wolfe and Frank Bozio finished sixth with a 60.

