World Series: Trumbull wins in bottom of seventh inning

By Bill Bloxsom on August 13, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Jake Gruttadauria, getting out of the way of a pitch in regionals, drove in the winning run for Trumbull at the World Series. — Bill Bloxsom photo

Chase Dralle scored the winning run from third base on Jake Gruttadauria’s grounder to the right side of the infield and New England champion Trumbull defeated Southeast champion Greenville (N.C.) at the Babe Ruth 14U World Series in Glen Allen, Va. on Sunday.

Manager Mike Buswell’s team, now 1-2 in the Northern Division, will play its final Pool game on Monday when the locals take on Pacific Northeast champion from West Linn, Oregon on Monday at 1 p.m.

Dralle had walked with one out in the seventh.

Andrew Harvey then ripped the ball past shortstop and into left field, as Dralle went to third base.

Gruttadauria, with the infield in, pulled the ball to second base and Dralle slid by the sweep tag at the plate to give Trumbull the victory.

Greenville had scored a pair of unearned runs off Dralle in the top of the first inning, with Wade Jarman having the only hit.

Trumbull scored three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Ray Leonzi walked, Jack Allen singled him to third and he scored on Brandon Buda’s ground out to first base.

Matt Bagley and Christian van zyl kept the inning going as the tying run crossed the plate.

Ryan Teixeira then singled in the third run.

Dralle pitched shutout ball the next two innings, helped by a 6-4-3 double play started by Gruttadauria and turned by Allen to Teixeira in the second inning.

Greenville made it 3-3 in the fourth with a two-out rally behind base hits by Lee Watson and Marcus Wilkins (RBI) and a hit batter.

Fralle picked a runner off second base with a throw to Allen to end the threat.

Trumbull took a 4-3 lead in the fourth, after van zyl doubled and Teixeira singled to open the frame.

Dralle drove in the run with a grounder to first base.

Greenville’s Riker Galaska hit a two-out home run in the fifth to tie the game at 4.

It was Greenville’s fourth and final hit.

Harvey came in to pitch in the sixth inning and retired all six batters he faced.

 

