World Series: Centreville defeats Trumbull Babe Ruth

By Trumbull Times on August 12, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Trumbull 14U baseball team lost to Centreville (Va.), 5-1, in the Babe Ruth World Series Tournament at R.F. & P. Park in Glen Allen, Virginia on Saturday.

Centreville improved to 3-0 in National Division Pool B play.

Trumbull, now 0-2, will meet Southeast champion Greenville (N.C.) Sunday morning at 10.

Centreville, the Virginia state champions, scored a run in the second inning and four in the third.

Trumbull, the New England champion, scored its run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Chase Dralle and Matt Bagley both went 2-for-3.

Jackson Vicente and Jake Gruttadauria both added singles.

Ben Cousino went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Centreville.

Gavin Collins had two hits and scored a run.

Lahe Calvo doubled and scored a run.

The Ron Tellefsen Game MVP Awards went to Dralle and Cousino.

Centreville, Virginia       014-000-0       5-6-2

Trumbull, Connecticut    000-001-0       1-6-2

Batteries- Centreville, VA- Jason Cheifetz (W), Jake Carpenter (7), and Zach Bowers

Batteries- Trumbull, CT- Sam West (L), Ryan Teixeira (4), Ray Leonzi (7), and Jackson Vicente

