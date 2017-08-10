World Series: Trumbull edged in 14U Babe Ruth opener

New England champion Trumbull lost a 3-2 decision to Middle Atlantic champion Hamilton, N.J. in its National Division pool game at the 14U Year Old Babe Ruth World Series Tournament at R.F. & P. Park in Glen Allen, Va.

Trumbull next plays Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. against Virginia state champion Centreville.

Centreville defeated Southeast champion Greenville, N.C. 3-2 in 10 innings on Thursday.

Trumbull, Centreville, Hamilton and Greenville are joined by Pacific Northwest champion West Linn from Northern Oregon in the National Division.

Trumbull will complete pool play when it meets West Linn on Monday at 1 p.m.

Trumbull’s Brandon Buda was 3-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI, and four stolen bases.

Ray Leonzi (run scored) and Matt Bagley had hits.

For Hamilton, Gavin Martin, Jake Babuschak and Connor Luckie had two hits each.

Luckie had the game winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Ron Tellefsen Game MVP Awards went to Buda and Luckie.

Trumbull scored runs in the first and fourth innings to go on top 2-0.

Hamilton answered with runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh frames.

Buda had a base hit to open the fourth, stole second and scored after a walk resulted in an errant pickoff throw from Babuschak.

In the seventh inning, Buda led off with a single and stole second.

With two out, Bagley singled to the hole at shortstop with Buda beating the throw to third to put runners on the corners.

Chase Dralle walked to load the bases, before Hamilton brought Dave Zamora in and the right-hander struck out the next batter.

Trumbull, Connecticut 100-100-0 2-5-0

Hamilton, New Jersey 000-110-1 3-8-1

Batteries- Trumbull, CT- Andrew Harvey (L), Sam West (7), and Jackson Vicente

Batteries- Hamilton, NJ- Jake Babuschak (W), Dave Zamora (7), and Connor Luckie