School Briefs

By Julie Miller on August 12, 2017

Middlebrook School

Middlebrook Elementary School is getting ready for back to school.

School supply lists for grades K-5 are now published on the school website at middlebrookelementary.com.

The TPS School calendar, noting early dismissal, holidays and vacations, is also available on our school’s website.We are eager to welcome new families and incoming kindergarten students to our school community with these events:

Kindergarten Playdate: Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 10-11:30 a.m.; Kindergarten Playdate: Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4-5:30 p.m., followed by a welcome dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Pizza will be served. All events will take place on the playground at Middlebrook Elementary School, 220 Middlebrooks Ave.

For information, contact the school office at 203-452-4411.

