Preston Tisdale named to Community Foundation board

By Julie Miller on August 10, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Preston Tisdale of Trumbull is one of three people recently named to a three-year term on the Fairfield County Community Foundation’s board of directors. The foundation’s mission is to promote philanthropy as a means to create change in Fairfield County, focusing on innovative and collaborative solutions to critical issues impacting the community.

Tisdale is an attorney and former director of the Fairfield Judicial District Public Defender’s Office. He also was the first director of special public defenders for the State of Connecticut.

Additionally, Preston is an executive committee member of the Public Justice Foundation board of directors and serves on the Connecticut Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparity in the Criminal Justice System. He served as Corporate Secretary of the Greater Bridgeport Symphony Board and as chair of the Regional Youth/Adult Social Action Partnership and he is the recipient of the NAACP Distinguished Service Award.

The other two new foundation board members are marketing and sales professional Liz Lazarus of Greenwich and Pitney Bowes Executive Vice President Johnna Torsone of Stamford.

“Given Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s vision for a community where every individual has the opportunity to thrive, we connect and engage a broad cross section of stakeholders throughout the county,” said foundation President and CEO Juanita James. “Our strategy is to anticipate needs, amplify knowledge and proficiency, and inspire philanthropy while building capacity and effectiveness.”

