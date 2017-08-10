This Weekend: Musicals, art show openings, outdoor concerts, festivals & more

‘Nordic Tapestry’ in new exhibit

Before the weekend starts, the Washington Art Association & Gallery in collaboration with the Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens will open a new exhibit, The Nordic Tapestry Group: Weaving Knowledge into Personal Expression, on Thursday. The Nordic Tapestry Group consists of weavers from Sweden, Iceland and the United States who formed a decade ago when Swedish-born tapestry artist, Helena Hernmarck returned to Sweden to offer workshops in her weaving technique. The craft of interweaving natural materials to create functional ware and decorative objects is a centuries-old practice. Hernmarck, an internationally acclaimed artist and weaver, is recognized for revolutionizing weaving tapestry as a medium suited to modern architectural environments, according to the gallery. An opening reception will be held on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. The gallery at 4 Bryan Plaza and the park and gardens at One Green Hill are both in Washington Depot. For more information, call 860-868-2878 or visit washingtonartassociation.org. Gallery hours for the exhibit, which runs through Sept. 9, are Tuesday–Saturday, 10 to 5 and Sunday, 10 to 2.

Musical satire opens in Milford

Pantochino Teen Theatre will open Urinetown, The Musical on Friday night at the Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. that night and Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2. Young actors from Milford, Monroe, Fairfield, Stratford, Shelton and other towns will perform in this award-winning show with music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book by Greg Kotis. “We’re thrilled to share this exciting musical with these young actors,” said Bert Bernardi, the director. “Our Teen Theatre is one of the most popular programs and continues to grow and evolve.” The company’s first full-length, two-act musical is set in an era when water is worth it’s weight in gold after a 20-year drought, imparting a satirical tale of greed, corruption, love and revolution. Tickets, $10, are available at pantochino.com.

Jesse Terry plays Levitt Pavilion

Singer-songwriter Jesse Terry, who has toured around the world and currently calls Stonington home, will perform in Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts’ 50 Free Nights Under the Stars summer series, 40 Jesup Road, Westport, Friday at 8 p.m. “As a young artist, Terry would fit right in with the songwriters of the 1960s and ’70s. Listening to his music, it’s easy to imagine hearing his songs on the radio in between cuts by Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Jackson Browne and Joni Mitchell,” declares Jay Smith at Pollstar.com. The lawn and concession open one hour before show-time. For more details, go to levittpavilion.com/summer-2017.html. The concert series hotline is 203-221-2153.

‘Joseph’ musical this weekend in Bethel

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will open on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Community Church Theater in Bethel. The Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical continues Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2. Tickets are $17.50-$27.50, for ages 4-12, $10, free for age 3 and under, and there are special group rates, at newartstickets.ticketleap.com.

Nutmeg Festival Saturday in Ridgefield

New York magician Ben Nemzer, who entertained kids and adults at last year’s Nutmeg Festival, will be back again for the 111th Nutmeg Festival on Saturday from 10 to 4 on St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church campus, 351 Main Street, Ridgefield. One of Connecticut’s oldest church fairs, it opens to call of bagpipes and features food, live entertainment, antiques, books, children’s games, white elephant sale and many other attractions for all ages. A large portion of festival proceeds will benefit local charities. Admission is free. Details: 203-438-3789.

DeMasi to lead Butterfly Walk in Wilton

Lepidopterist Victor DeMasi of Redding will lead a walk through Keeler’s Ridge Meadow on Saturday, 10-noon, starting from Ridgefield Road at Keeler’s Ridge Road, Wilton. Refreshments and information on the pollinator project organized by the Norwalk River Watershed Association, Woodcock Nature Center and other groups will be offered at the nearby fire station. For details, send email to [email protected].

‘Be Kind Day’ at Beardsley Zoo

On a mission to inspire and motivate folks “to recognize the power of intentional kindness,” Ben’s Bells of Connecticut and the Beardsley Zoo are teaming up on Saturday, when it’s Be Kind Day at the zoo in Bridgeport. Ben’s Bells will be hung randomly around the zoo for children to find and take home “to remind them to practice kindness.” Zoo staff plan to hand out kindness awards all day to kids who are spotted acting kindly. Kids of all ages will be able to create the Ben’s Bells and Kindness Coins, there’s a ceramics workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Ben’s Bell merchandise will be sold 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Peacock Pavilion, and WEBE 108 will be present for the festivities. For more details, visit beardleyzoo,org, bensbell.org/connecticut and webe108.com.

Day to night photo project in Fairfield

Fairfield Museum and History Center on Beach Road invites the public to take part in “a history-in-the-making photograph” this weekend. Due to unpredictable weather on Saturday, Westport photographer Stephen Wilkes will begin shooting his “Day to Night” photograph at the Fairfield beachfront Friday, Aug. 11 (not the 12th as reported in A&L’s Aug. 10 print edition. He plans to return to shoot on Saturday, Aug. 12 if the weather is good. Wilkes plans to create day to night photographs of Fairfield’s waterfront, capturing scenes over a 24-hour period at Jennings and Fairfield beaches. The completed work is expected to go on display next spring. Details: fairfieldhistory.org or 203-259-1598.

Shakespeare and Green Expo on Saturday

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival will present the Bard’s comedy Love’s Labour’s Lost at 2 p.m. under a tent on Saturday as part of the Ridgefield Playhouse’s Shakespeare on the Green & Green Expo on East Ridge Road. Tickets are free but limited to first come, first served at the box office, 203-438-5795. The expo runs from noon to 4. Details: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Brookfield Craft Center to open faculty show

Work from more than 25 of Brookfield Craft Center’s faculty members representing all seven teaching studios will be displayed in A Tradition of Excellence: Faculty Show, in the center’s Lynn Tendler Bignell Gallery starting Saturday with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. The faculty have created pieces in a variety of media, including wood, glass, fiber, ceramics, metal as well as paintings. “This exhibition, now in its sixth year, is always remarkable. The show is a great opportunity for the community to view the exceptional work” of the faculty, said Howard Lasser, executive director. The regular gallery and gallery shop hours are Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5; Saturday, 11 to 5; and Sunday noon to 4, or by appointment. The exhibit will run through Sept. 10 at the center, 286 Whisconier Road, Brookfield. For more information, visit brookfieldcraftcenter.org.

‘Ives Legacy’ concert in Danbury

The Ives Legacy — Today’s American Music will conclude the free Charles Ives Concert series on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Marian Anderson Recital Hall of the Danbury Music Centre, 256 Main Street, Danbury. The program features works by 2017 composer-in-residence Justin Dello Joio, 2017 featured composer Max Grafe, as well as David Ludwig, Kevin Puts, Caroline Shaw, the 2017 Call for Scores winner Ursula Kwong-Brown and Paul Frucht, the artistic director of the series. Performers include Ives artist faculty and guest artist Simon Boyar. For more details, visit danburymusiccentre.org.

Comedy showcase Saturday in Westport

The All New Treehouse Comedy Showcase on Saturday at 8 p.m. below Bistro B of the Westport Inn in Westport will star John Romanoff, the Funniest Comic in New England Contest champ, and feature 11 other comics. Tickets, $17.50, are available at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Brett Dennen’s Vacationer Series Tour comes to Ridgefield

Californian folk-pop singer-songwriter Brett Dennen will bring his Northeast Vacationer Series tour to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road. Ridgefield Playhouse. The tour focuses on vacation spots with natural water features like beaches, lakes, rivers, bays and oceans. Along with the performance in evening, guests can join the guitarist, vocalist and lyricist in the daytime for some activities that combine having fun outdoors with environmental stewardship. Dennen pushes for social change through his music, which incorporates elements of Americana, pop, bluegrass and alt-country. His songs have been featured in movies and on TV (Parenthood, Grey’s Anatomy and Horrible Bosses) Tickets, $35, are available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or box office, 203-438-5795.

‘Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.’ at Quick Center

Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr. will take the stage at Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m., Presented by the Fairfield Performing Arts Studio Camp, this 60-minute musical is designed for middle-school aged performers. Based on Tony Award-winning musical and Academy Award-winning film, it’s about a small town girl who searches for “a new life under the bright lights of 1920s New York City.” The FPAS Camp cast, about 56 campers, is led by Jennifer Kenny. Tickets are available at the box office, 203-254-4010.

NT Live: ‘Angels in America’ in two parts

A new staging of Tony Kushner’s two-part play, Angels in America, will be shown from London via an NT Live broadcast via satellite starting Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University, North Benson Road, Fairfield. The cast of the Royal National Theatre show, which has reportedly been sold out, includes Andrew Garfield, Denise Gough, Nathan Lane, James McArdle and Russell Tovey. Kushner’s multi-award winning two-part play centers on the AIDS crisis in mid-1980s America and New Yorkers who “grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell.” Tickets, $25, $20 seniors, $10 students and children, are available at quickcenter.fairfield.edu or 203-254-4010. Part one, Millennium Approaches, is this Sunday, and part two, Perestroika, will be shown Sunday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m.

Hay’s stories & songs in Sunday concert

Colin Hay’s night of stories and song at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday will start at 8. Hay is the celebrated frontman of the Grammy Award-winning band Men At Work and the voice behind their hits. Tickets, $55 orchestra, $50 mezzanine, are available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

And coming up…

The Westport Country Playhouse continues its 87th season with Appropriate, an Obie Award-winning play, opening Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at the theater at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1 in Westport. Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director, it’s a comic drama about family secrets. Performances continue through Sept. 2. Single tickets are $30. Details on special features and nights, etc. are available at westportplayhouse.org or 203-227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529.



****

Dustbowl Revival will perform in the free CHIRP Concert on Tuesday, Aug 15, at 7 p.m. in Ballard Park, Ridgefield. Awarded best live band in L.A., Dustbowl, with tuba, washboard, accordion, fiddle, mandolin, trumpet and guitar, play early 20th century standards and original tunes. Details: chirpct.org.



****

Nina Et Cetera, a classic rock, jazz, blues band, will perform in Trumbull’s Summer Concerts at the Gazebo series on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. The rain date is Aug. 17. Info: trumbull-ct.gov



****

Terrapin, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will perform in the free Music Under the Stars Summer Concert Series on the Huntington Green in Shelton on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7 to 9 p.m. If rain, call 203-331-4120.



****

The Elm Shakespeare Company’s 22nd season of Free Shakespeare in the Park will feature The Tragedy of Romeo & Juliet, directed by Raphael Massie, starting on Thurs., Aug. 17, at 8 p.m. in Edgerton Park, 75 Cliff Street, New Haven. Info: elmshakespeare.org