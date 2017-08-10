Trumbull Times

Honored for his service

By Julie Miller on August 10, 2017 in Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Major Alexander Prezioso of Trumbull, a member of the New York Army National Guard, was honored for his 19 years of military service at the New York Mets vs Oakland A’s game at Citi Field on Saturday, July 22. Prezioso, pictured with his wife Bree Ann Prezioso, was presented a flag and a special coin by New York Met Rafael Montero. He has made military presentations at  Tashua School and Frenchtown Elementary. The YouTune link can be found at NY Mets Veteran of the Game — MAJ Alexander Prezioso https://youtu.be/daow1XjWJCY

