Smoke detectors credited with preventing tragedy in Green Ridge Road fire

Nichols Fire officials are crediting smoke detectors with preventing a tragedy in an overnight fire August 2.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Nichols Fire Department received a call for smoke in a house on Green Ridge Road in Trumbull. Occupants of the home were awakened by smoke detectors throughout the home.

The first arriving firefighters discovered a fire in the basement of the home, which was quickly extinguished, according to Chief Andrew Kingsbury. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the basement.

One occupant was transported to the hospital for observation, no firefighters were injured in the incident.

All Nichols Fire apparatus responded to the scene, along with mutual aid from Trumbull Center and Long Hill. Additional units from Shelton provided standby coverage at Nichols Station 1. The fire remains under investigation by the Trumbull Fire Marshal’s office. The last Nichols unit cleared the incident at 05:17 a.m..

The Nichols Fire Department would like to remind all residents the importance of working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Had the residents not had working smoke detectors the outcome to the fire may have been tragic,” Kingsbury said. “Smoke detectors save lives”.

