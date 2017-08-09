Obituary: Kevin “Vi” J. Fabrizio, 25, of Trumbull

Kevin “Vi” J. Fabrizio, 25, of Trumbull, died Aug. 4, in California.

Born in Bridgeport, son of Lisa and David Sanzone and Dean and Kim Fabrizio of Trumbull. Survived by sisters and brothers, Brittany, Nick, Molly, Ryan, Jeff and Alisha, grandparents, Paul and Rosemary Dudak and Stephanie and Tony Colangelo and nephews, Mason and Jackson.

Predeceased by grandfather, Joseph Fabrizio.

Calling hours: Friday, Aug. 11, 4-8 p.m., Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. A memorial service hosted by the Sanzone Family will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home. The Sanzone family asks that you dress casually for the memorial.

Memorial contributions: Trumbull Partnership Against Underage Drinking and Drugs, send checks payable to “Trumbull Public Schools” to TPAUD c/o Trumbull Public Schools, 6254 Main St., Trumbull CT 06611 or American Addiction Centers, 200 Powell Place, Brentwood, TN 3702. In the memo portion of the check indicate Alumni-Vi Fabrizio.