Obituary: Kenneth H. Leaf, 74, of Orange

Kenneth H. Leaf, 74, of Orange, quality assurance specialist for the Department of Defense, died Aug. 5, in St. Raphael’s Hospital in New Haven.

Born on Dec. 15, 1942, in Bridgeport to the late Charles and Ellen Swensen Leaf; U.S. Air Force.

Survived by wife, Deborah Barnes Leaf, children, Jacqueline, Derek and Elena Leaf, all of Orange, sister, Dorothy DeWalt and her husband, Al of Trumbull and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Charles Leaf Sr. and nephews, Charles Leaf Jr. and Doug DeWalt.

Visiting hours: Thursday, Aug. 10, 4-8 p.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad St., Milford. Services: Friday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m., funeral home. Burial will follow in Orange Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society or the American Legion Post 127 Scholarship Fund.