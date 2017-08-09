Trumbull Times

Obituary: Kenneth H. Leaf, 74, of Orange

By Trumbull Times on August 9, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Kenneth H. Leaf, 74, of Orange, quality assurance specialist for the Department of Defense, died Aug. 5, in St. Raphael’s Hospital in New Haven.

Born on Dec. 15, 1942, in Bridgeport to the late Charles and Ellen Swensen Leaf; U.S. Air Force.

Survived by wife, Deborah Barnes Leaf, children, Jacqueline, Derek and Elena Leaf, all of Orange, sister, Dorothy DeWalt and her husband, Al of Trumbull and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Charles Leaf Sr. and nephews, Charles Leaf Jr. and Doug DeWalt.

Visiting hours: Thursday, Aug. 10, 4-8 p.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad St., Milford. Services: Friday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m., funeral home. Burial will follow in Orange Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society or the American Legion Post 127 Scholarship Fund.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Sandy Duncan promotes upcoming ‘Peter Pan — Reimagined’ Next Post Free and low cost mammography screenings
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress