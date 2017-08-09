Home run for Heroes to support military veterans

The 7th annual Home run for Heroes event to honor and support local military veterans and their families will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard.

The public is invited to attend.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, and Teamsters Local 1150, are sponsors.

The family friendly event, complete with a helicopter landing, music, food and of course baseball, will start at 11 a.m. at the home of the Bridgeport Bluefish to honor our military heroes and raise money for four local veterans organizations.

The Bluefish will play the New Britain Bees with the game starting at noon.

“Nearly 100 Sikorsky employees volunteer to organize this great event that demonstrates Sikorsky’s continued commitment to care for our veterans during and after their service,” said Rebekah Sprano, Sikorsky employee and Home run for Heroes chair.

“We have a wonderful partnership with the veterans organizations that we help, and in the past six years we have donated more than $320,000.”

Bobby Valentine, former major league baseball player and manager, is scheduled to attend and will sign autographs.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at: http://bf1.glitnirticketing.com/bfticket/web/logingroup1.php; Contact word: Sikorsky.

The rain date is Sept. 2.

The event will support the following veterans charities and Community Health Charities:

The Connecticut Veterans Legal Center (a legal services organization that helps veterans overcome legal barriers to housing, healthcare and income); the Connecticut Fallen Heroes Foundation (an organization founded at Sikorsky to honor and recognize the families of those who have fallen in the service of our country); the Harkness House/Columbus House (a transitional housing facility in New Haven for homeless veterans); and Female Soldiers: Forgotten Heroes (A community-based transitional home dedicated to homeless female veterans and their children).