Upcoming animal adoption, rescue events

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Aug. 12, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford; Saturday, Sept. 2, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford; Saturday, Sept. 16, 11-3, Petco, 340 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

Animal rescue group holds tag sale

SARAH RESCUE, a Stratford based handicapped animal rescue organization is having a tag sale on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at 473 Woodlawn Avenue in Stratford. The sale benefits the handicapped animals in their care. New and gently used items are always needed for the sale.They are a registered nonprofit, so items may be used as a tax deduction. For more information call 203-377-0826.

Tag sale fund-raiser

The annual fall tag sale to benefit The Stratford Cat Project will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at 1473 Nichols Avenue, Stratford. Preview sale will be held during set up on Friday, Sept. 8, from 1-6 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the project. Rain date: Sept. 23; [email protected]

Cat Project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street. All are welcome; [email protected]

Fall Fest to benefit animals

The Stratford Animal Rescue Society will hold their annual Fall Festival to Benefit Animals on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Paradise Green in Stratford. The event will include a one mile dog walk, food, contests, games, music, local celebrities, entertainment, pet adoptions, a silent auction, low cost microchip clinic, vendors for people and pets and more. For more information, visit starsfest.org.