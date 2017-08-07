Obituary: William James “Bill” Coughlin, PsyD., 61, formerly of Trumbull

William James “Bill” Coughlin, PsyD., passed away on August 3, 2017, after a brief illness. He was 61.

Bill was born in Great Barrington, MA, in 1956 and spent his childhood in Trumbull, CT.

He is a 1974 graduate of Naples High School, Naples, FL. Bill always had an interest in medical science and worked at St. Francis Animal Clinic during his high school years with the intention of becoming a veterinarian.

Bill attended the University of Florida where he worked at the School of Veterinarian Medicine. He then realized his passion for psychology and received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Bill lived and worked in Gainesville for several years before moving to Washington, DC. There he worked full time for the Fairfax County Mental Health Department and went on to obtain his Master of Arts in Psychology at The American University in Washington, DC. He continued his employment while attending classes at The George Washington University where he earned his Doctorate of Psychology. A lifelong learner, Bill also earned his Educational Specialist in School Psychology from the University of Northern Colorado, Denver.

Bill moved to Denver where he worked for the Adams County School District as a child psychologist. As his reputation grew, “Dr. Bill,” as he was affectionately known by his students, devoted his life to enriching the academic opportunities and social experiences of his students.

Possessing a sharp mind, a quick wit and an uncanny ability to tell a story, Bill was much loved and respected by his family and friends. He will be missed.

Bill is survived by his mother, Joan Damon Coughlin, sister, Lisa Coughlin Hayes (Roy), brothers, Kevin Coughlin (Kathy), Timothy Coughlin (Laura), Kerry Coughlin (Keena), stepbrother, Robert Perrone (Jeanne), stepsister, Nancy Perrone Sirko, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill is predeceased by his father, William Cassidy Coughlin and stepsister, Jane Perrone.

A Celebration of Life is planned for the fall in Connecticut.

The family requests donations made in Bill’s memory be sent to Suncrest Hospice, 777 E. Speer Blvd., Denver, CO 80203.