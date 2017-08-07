Trumbull Times

Watch Thursday: Body image, self esteem focus of this month’s ‘Straight Talk’

By HAN Network on August 7, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

This Thursday, Straight Talk with Tracey tackles body image, self-esteem and eating disorders.

Host Tracey Masella is joined by Erin Kleifield, Ph.D., the director of Silver Hill Hospital’s Eating Disorders Program. Dr. Kleifield and Masella discuss measuring self-worth, social media’s impact on body image and warning signs of eating disorders in young people.

Watch the show live on Thursday, Aug. 10 at noon on HAN.Network.

Watch Erin Kleifield, Ph.D and Tracey Masella discuss body image and self-esteem on Straight Talk with Tracey, Aug. 10.

Watch Erin Kleifield, Ph.D and Tracey Masella discuss body image and self-esteem on Straight Talk with Tracey, Aug. 10.

Straight Talk with Tracey, a Silver Hill Hospital production, airs the second Thursday of each month on HAN.network and all HAN’s affiliated community news sites.

During Pain Awareness Month in September, Straight Talk welcomes Christopher Cutter, Ph.D, to discuss chronic pain, including new research and treatment options. Dr. Cutter is the program director at Silver Hill’s Chronic Pain Recovery Center.

Do you have questions or ideas for future topics? Please email your show ideas, comments or questions to [email protected].

Show host Tracey Masella, LCSW has worked at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan for five years. She is intensively trained in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and has additional training in DBT-S for substance use disorder treatment. While at Silver Hill, Masella has worked with the dual diagnosis adult population and most recently serves as the Program Manager for the Adolescent Transitional Living Program.

Watch last month’s episode of Straight Talk with Tracey here.

Silver Hill Hospital is an 85-year old, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital with acute crisis stabilization and longer-term residential Transitional Living Programs. It admits 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, pain with co-occurring addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia and the Hospital specializes co-occurring diagnosis and treatment. Silver Hill is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.

Related posts:

  1. HAN, Silver Hill Hospital team up for Mental Health Awareness Month
  2. ‘Straight Talk’ Thursday: Communicating with your teen
  3. Watch Today: Straight Talk with Tracey asks ‘Is the Kid Alright?’
  4. HAN Network continues to expand audience

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Operation Hope holds annual tag sale fund-raiser Next Post Serena needs a home
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress