Sandra McBride of Trumbull, worked for Merrill Lynch, General Electric and Pegasus Therapeutic Riding, died Aug. 2, at home.

Born Sept. 21, 1946, daughter of Andrew and Julia Peabody, sister of Andrea Peabody of Yonkers, N.Y.

Also survived by her son, James Edward McBride.

Redgate-Hennessey Funeral Home, Trumbull.