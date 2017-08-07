Obituary: Manning O. Cox, 93, of Trumbull

Manning O. Cox, 93, of Trumbull, retired engineer at Singer, Dictaphone, Norden, Bullard, and Alco Standard, husband of the late Irene Pak Cox, died Aug. 6.

Born in Bridgeport, to the late James Cox and Rose Keenan Cox; U.S. Navy, World War II veteran.

Survived by three children, John M. Cox and his wife, Linda of Rosenberg, Texas, Patricia Sousa and her husband, Arthur of Wallingford, David Cox of Trumbull, and three grandchildren.

Also predeceased by sister, Marjorie Cox.

Calling hours: Thursday, Aug. 10, 4-8 p.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Services: Friday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m., St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Burial follows in St. Michael’s Cemetery.