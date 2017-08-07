Tashua and Beaches pools closed

Tashua and Beaches pools will close for the remainder of the day today, Monday, Aug. 7, due to the forecasted rain and thunderstorms.
Afternoon swim lessons are also cancelled.
Tashua and Beaches pools will close for the remainder of the day today, Monday, Aug. 7, due to the forecasted rain and thunderstorms.
Afternoon swim lessons are also cancelled.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484