Trumbull Times

Tashua and Beaches pools closed

By Julie Miller on August 7, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Tashua and Beaches pools will close for the remainder of the day today, Monday, Aug. 7, due to the forecasted rain and thunderstorms.

Afternoon swim lessons are also cancelled.

Related posts:

  1. Engineering for Kids Inventor’s Workshop
  2. Spotlight listing of upcoming events
  3. Morning programs canceled
  4. Trinity Episcopal Church to hold Mass on the Grass July 16

Tags: ,

Previous Post Bob Button Big Band takes the stage at the Trumbull Town Hall gazebo
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress